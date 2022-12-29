Watch CBS News
Person killed in Sparrows Point house fire

BALTIMORE -- A person died overnight in a house fire in Sparrows Point, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Units responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue for fire. The first arriving engines found heavy fire conditions and a partial collapse, officials said. 

The person killed in the fire has not been identified. 

The Fire Investigation Division is working to determine the cause of the fire.  

First published on December 29, 2022 / 6:46 AM

