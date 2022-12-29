Person killed in Sparrows Point house fire
BALTIMORE -- A person died overnight in a house fire in Sparrows Point, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue for fire. The first arriving engines found heavy fire conditions and a partial collapse, officials said.
The person killed in the fire has not been identified.
The Fire Investigation Division is working to determine the cause of the fire.
