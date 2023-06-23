Person found inside burning car in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person was found inside a burning car in North Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Police said that around 12:09 p.m, officers responded to the 300 block of East Cold Spring Lane to investigate a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

After the Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames, an unidentified individual was located inside the vehicle.

CRASH Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation.

The remains of the individual found in the vehicle will be in the custody of the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.d