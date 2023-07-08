Watch CBS News
Person found deceased outside of Pikesville High School

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person in Pikesville, according to authorities.

Officers found that person in the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, police said.

WJZ staff noticed that the crime scene was centered around the parking lot of Pikesville High School.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

