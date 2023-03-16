Person found dead after North Balimore house fire
BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning in the Govans neighborhood of North Baltimore, fire officials said.
Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found heavy fire showing from a two-story rowhome.
Firefighters found the body after a primary search. The victim's cause of death has not yet been determined.
The fire remains under investigation.
