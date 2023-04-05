Pedestrian struck on I-95 in Edgewood, Maryland, in 'grave' condition, first responders say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are at the site of a vehicular collision involving a pedestrian on I-95, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The pedestrian was struck close to exit 77 in the southbound lanes of the interstate, volunteer firefighters said.

All of the southbound lanes have been closed as a result of the collision, according to the fire company.

Bystanders initially gave the pedestrian CPR. That person is in "grave" condition, volunteer firefighters said.

The Maryland Transportation Authority began urging motorists to use exit 85 to avoid getting stuck in traffic on Wednesday evening.

SB I-95 prior to exit 77 remains closed due to crash. Drivers should avoid congestion & delays and use exit 85 if able. #MDTraffic #Baltraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 5, 2023