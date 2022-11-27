Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE - A pedestrian died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.
Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to the intersection of Fayette and President streets.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.