Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A pedestrian died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.

Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to the intersection of Fayette and President streets.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

First published on November 26, 2022 / 10:50 PM

