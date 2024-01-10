Pedestrian pinned beneath Light Rail car in Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Crews are working to rescue a pedestrian pinned beneath a Light Rail car Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, fire officials said.
Baltimore City Fire officials said the pedestrian was struck by a train at Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, and had their leg trapped under the train. Officials said the victim is unconscious as crews attempt to extricate them.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
