Pedestrian pinned beneath Light Rail car in Baltimore, officials say

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Crews are working to rescue a pedestrian pinned beneath a Light Rail car Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, fire officials said. 

Baltimore City Fire officials said the pedestrian was struck by a train at Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue, and had their leg trapped under the train. Officials said the victim is unconscious as crews attempt to extricate them. 

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 11:58 AM EST

