Part of North Avenue will reopen on Monday, city officials say

BALTIMORE -- City officials are preparing to reopen a part of North Avenue that has been off-limits following the development of a large sinkhole, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue will reopen on Monday, the mayor's staff said in a press statement issued on Sunday.

That section of the roadway will be available for public use starting at 5 a.m., staff said.

But the dedicated westbound bus and bike line between Homewood Avenue and Boone Street will remain closed while utility and roadway restoration work continues, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

Additionally, the section of North Avenue between Homewood Avenue and East 20th Street will remain closed until all of the repair work is complete, staff said.

A portion of North Avenue was initially closed to traffic because a sinkhole had developed along the sidewalk.

The sinkhole initially developed in front of two houses on the busy street.

The city has had to make "extensive repairs" to underground utilities in the area, according to the office of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The construction of a new concrete storm drain was even warranted, staff said.