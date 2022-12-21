Pandora Jewelry to move headquarters from Baltimore to New York City

BALTIMORE — Pandora Jewelry, is moving its headquarters from downtown Baltimore to the New York City Theater District next year, according to the Baltimore Banner.

With it's prominent logo showing in Baltimore's skyline, it's been one of downtown's staples since 2015. But according to the Banner, the company believes the new location will "increase global talent attraction."

"In a company statement, Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America, said the expansion into Manhattan will increase the brand's corporate presence and feed its ambition to grow its market share and double its business", the Banner stated.

The new headquarters at 1540 Broadway, just south of Times Square, will have enough space for Pandora to occupy the whole 35th floor. A grand opening is planned for the office in the first quarter of 2023.

A Pandora spokeswoman told the banner that the employees will not be required to relocate.