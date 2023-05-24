Overturned tanker truck with fuel spill forces detours in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel along an overpass in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the tanker overturned on Southbound Moravia Road at I-895.
Traffic has been detoured at Moravia Road, according to transportation officials.
There is no thru traffic onto I-95 or Route 40 West.
WJZ will have updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.