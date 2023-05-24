Overturned tanker truck with fuel spill forces detours in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel along an overpass in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the tanker overturned on Southbound Moravia Road at I-895.

Emergency closure of Southbound Moravia Rd at 895 due to overturned tanker truck and fuel spill.



No thru traffic onto I-95 or 40 West.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NOZ2qcPTpP — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) May 24, 2023

Traffic has been detoured at Moravia Road, according to transportation officials.

There is no thru traffic onto I-95 or Route 40 West.

