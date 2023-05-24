Roads back open after fuel spill from overturned tanker truck in NE Baltimore

Overturned tanker truck with fuel spill forces detours in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Roads are back open hours after a tanker truck crashed and spilled fuel along an overpass in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the tanker, carrying hot tar, overturned on Southbound Moravia Road at I-895.

Emergency closure of Southbound Moravia Rd at 895 due to overturned tanker truck and fuel spill.



No thru traffic onto I-95 or 40 West.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NOZ2qcPTpP — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) May 24, 2023

Traffic on Moravia Road is moving normally, and all detours are canceled.

No injuries are reported.