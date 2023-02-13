Watch CBS News
Orlando Brown Jr.: From Pot Springs Elementary in Timonium to Super Bowl champion

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Orlando Brown Jr., who was born in Baltimore and played three years with the Ravens, is a Super Bowl champion.

Brown, a massive offensive tackle, helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVII.

He attended Pot Springs Elementary School in Timonium when his father, Orlando Brown Sr., played with the Ravens.

Brown was one of WJZ's hosts of Purple Playbook when he was with the Ravens. In December 2019, two of his teachers - Kim Schaffler and Mary Hilliard - joined us on the show to talk about what they remember about Orlando Brown, the elementary school student.

Brown Jr. was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. The four-time NFL Pro Bowl player was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on April 23, 2021 for first round pick, and other selections.

Brown played in every game in 2022, including in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

