Orlando Brown Jr.: From Pot Springs Elementary in Cockeysville to Super Bowl champion

BALTIMORE - Orlando Brown Jr., who was born in Baltimore and played three years with the Ravens, is a Super Bowl champion.

Brown, a massive offensive tackle, helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, Sunday evening in Super Bowl LVII.

He attended Pot Springs Elementary School in Cockeysville in Baltimore County when his father, Orlando Brown Sr., played with the Ravens.

Brown was one of WJZ's hosts of Purple Playbook when he was with the Ravens. In December 2019, two of his teachers - Kim Schaffler and Mary Hilliard - joined us on the show to talk about what they remember about Orlando Brown, the elementary school student.

Brown Jr. was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. The four-time NFL Pro Bowl player was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on April 23, 2021 for first round pick, and other selections.

Brown played in every game in 2022, including in Sunday's Super Bowl.