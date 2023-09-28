Orioles to honor Brooks Robinson with public memorial at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will host a public memorial next week to honor legendary Oriole and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, the team announced.

Robinson, also known as "Mr. Hoover" and "Mr. Oriole," died on Tuesday at 86 years old.

The memorial will be held at Oriole Park on Monday starting at 10 a.m., with entry to the park through Gate E beginning at 9 a.m.

The event is not ticketed, and complimentary parking will be available at Lots A, B and C.

UNDATED: Brooks Robinson #5 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait. Robinson played for the Orioles from 1955-1977. Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images

Robinson was arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

He played his entire 23-year with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

He had 1,357 RBIs, 2,848 base hits and a career batting average of .267.

Last September, in the 2022 season, Robinson was honored at the Orioles game and threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson.