Prospect Jordan Westburg makes Major League debut after called up by Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple-A Norfolk.

He is in Monday's lineup batting seventh and playing second base.

Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking — Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday — and they've brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night's game against Cincinnati.

"Feeling a lot right now. Don't really know what emotions I'm feeling," Westburg said before the game. "Lot of excitement, but yeah, it's been a whirlwind of a day. I'm excited to be here and get it going."

Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. There's room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.

Westburg arrives in Baltimore three years after he was picked by the Orioles in the first round of the draft out of Mississippi State.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked the 24-year-old what it means to him to, not just get called up to the big leagues, but to be joining a team that's one of the best in baseball trying to make a strong push for the playoffs.

"It just makes me want to embrace whatever my role is going to be to help this team continue to win," Westburg said. "Right now, I am not super focused on anything personal, just focused on meshing with everybody in this clubhouse and helping this team continue to play great baseball."

"Just a great ballplayer," Henderson added. "It seems simple, makes all the fundament plays. He is going to play hard each and every day. He will give you great at-bats. It's just fun to play with him."

The Orioles optioned infielder Joey Ortiz — the No. 67 prospect per MLB Pipeline — back to Norfolk. Catcher José Godoy cleared outright waivers and accepted an assignment to Norfolk after Sunday's game.