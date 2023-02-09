Orioles hospitality partner to host job fair at Oriole Park Friday

BALTIMORE — Levy, the new hospitality partner of the Baltimore Orioles, is hosting a job fair at Oriole Park on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Attendees can enter through Dempsey's Brew Pub & Restaurant, located at 333 W. Camden St., and complimentary parking will be provided in Lot C.

The Orioles and Levy announced their partnership in January, with new signature offerings planned for Oriole Park.

Notable features include an array of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay-inspired specialties, faster and frictionless checkout options, and new culinary training opportunities for hospitality talent.