O's fans excited for return of baseball, optimistic for deep postseason run

Fan excitement in and around Camden Yards Monday for Opening Day felt electric, with baseball officially back in the Charm City.

While it's a few months into the year, some fans say the year doesn't truly begin until the Orioles' Opening Day.

Many of them also say they have confidence the team has what it takes to not only make it to the playoffs, but also the World Series.

'It's like a national holiday'

Hours before the gates opened at noon, Dakota Machis of Dundalk made sure to be first in line.

It's something he does every time he attends a game.

"Waking up around 9 o'clock, leaving the house at 9:15, trying to be here at 9:45, trying to be one of the first in line," Machis said.

Brian Mills of Hagerstown, meanwhile, makes sure he's always dressed for the occasion. This year for Opening Day, he was sporting an orange wig, painted his face orange and black, and wearing Orioles-themed overalls.

"I bleed orange, it's in my blood," Mills said.

Mills also has the Orioles Bird tattoed on his calf, something WJZ noticed with a lot of fans Monday.

Robert Paulus of Rosedale attended with his dad and some close family friends.

"Every single Opening Day, it's like a national holiday. We come every single year. We love seeing these guys, the young talent, it's just so fun to get hyped up for Orioles' baseball," Paulus said.

A sea of orange and block flocked into Camden Yards wearing their O's best, grabbing some hot dogs, some freebies, and soaking up the sun.

The game start was pushed back a half hour to 2:35 p.m. because of inclement weather in the forecast.

The crowd included those who've never made it to a home opener before, like Tyanna Henderson. She went to the game with her dad, Antijuan Johnson.

"It's finally my chance to get outside. I have a three-year-old, I don't do much but go to work and be a mom," Henderson said. "I feel like this was my chance to be out."

World Series hopes

Many fans told WJZ they believe the World Series is in the team's sights, if the team can keep injuries to a minimum this season.

Some early injuries, like Colton Cowser's thumb fracture, do have some fans worried.

"Cowser, please get better," said Maureen Hall. "Just gotta work on acquiring another pitcher, but everybody stay healthy!"

But, fans aren't worried enough to damper their hopes for the season.

"World Series here we come. I just know it," Robin Goodwin said.