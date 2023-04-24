Watch CBS News
Crime

One person shot in Overlea, Baltimore County Police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a report of a shooting that left one person injured in Overlea on Sunday, according to authorities.

County officers found the person suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard area around 9:45 p.m., county police said.

The seriousness of the person's injuries is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.