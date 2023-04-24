One person shot in Overlea, Baltimore County Police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a report of a shooting that left one person injured in Overlea on Sunday, according to authorities.

County officers found the person suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard area around 9:45 p.m., county police said.

The seriousness of the person's injuries is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.