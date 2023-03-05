One person killed during arrest attempt in Frederick, Maryland, police chief says

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed by at least one Frederick Police officer during an arrest attempt on Saturday.

Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando told reporters at a press conference following the shooting that the male was armed with a knife and unwilling to relinquish his weapon when he was shot by police in the 1500 block of North East Street around 6:20 p.m.

"They were dispatched to locate or to attempt to locate an individual who was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation," he said. "When the officers arrived at the scene, a young lady answered the door. Subsequently, the officers entered to check for the individual."

They found the wanted male in a closet, Lando said.

"At some point, the male pulled a knife," he said. "Officers gave multiple commands for the individual to drop the knife. He did not. Subsequently, the officers fired shots."

Lando did not indicate whether the male was a man or a juvenile.

It is unclear if more than one officer shot the male.

"We had several officers on scene," he said. "Not every officer fired, but at this time I can't comment on how many officers fired."

Officers rendered aid to the male and called an ambulance, but his injuries were too severe and he died at the site of the shooting, Lando said.

The Independent Investigation Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General will investigate the shooting, Lando said.

"They are either on the way or on the scene now," he said.