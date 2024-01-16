Local News

One person hospitalized after driving into a building in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning roundup: January 16, 2024
Your Tuesday morning roundup: January 16, 2024 01:05

BALTIMORE -- One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle plunged into a commercial building in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel were sent to the crash site, which is located in the 300 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital, fire officials said.

The collision comes amid an arctic blast, which has deposited snow across Maryland.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 3:21 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.