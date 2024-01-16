One person hospitalized after driving into a building in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle plunged into a commercial building in Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel were sent to the crash site, which is located in the 300 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard, according to authorities.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital, fire officials said.
The collision comes amid an arctic blast, which has deposited snow across Maryland.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
