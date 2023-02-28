One-on-One with WJZ: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott discusses controversial BGE Conduit agreement

BALTIMORE - A controversial deal that allows BGE to manage the critical system of underground cables below Baltimore has led to a battle between the city council and the mayor.

Mayor Brandon Scott is defending the agreement, and his administration, against criticism that he was not transparent and rushed the deal through.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke exclusively with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about why he backs the agreement with BGE.

That deal would give BGE power over more than 700 miles of underground cables that control electricity, phones, internet and other key utilities. BGE would maintain the system and pay the city $138.5 million over the next four years, plus $1.5 million yearly to occupy the space.

The Board of Estimates approved the agreement despite the comptroller and city council president boycotting, and insisting the vote is not legitimate.

"We've never operated outside of the rules and that is why no one can ever question my ethics," Mayor Scott said.

Critics argue the new agreement gives BGE too much control and violates the spirit of a referendum voters overwhelmingly passed last year which prohibits the sale of the underground system.

They even sent a robocall to some city residents.

Mayor Scott told Hellgren the deal is good for Baltimore City.

The mayor said it makes financial sense with BGE paying to maintain and upgrade the underground conduit system.

Despite what some on the council believe, Mayor Scott insists the deal is already approved.

The deal has pitted the mayor and some on the Baltimore City Council against each other in the biggest public rift in decades.

Mike Hellgren: Are you confident that this is a done deal?

Mayor Scott: Done deal. The vote that we took last week followed the rules of the Charter and the Board of Estimates that were clearly stated.

Hellgren: Have you ever seen anything like what happened at the Board of Estimates, the tensions spill out like they did?

Mayor Scott: The Board of Estimates has always had some tensions and political theater throughout the years. This was unprecedented, and it happened. But when you follow rules and how the rules are laid out, that's why we did the vote that way.

Hellgren: What would've been the problem if you kept [the deal] like it had been all along?

Mayor Scott: That wasn't an option. That's why this deal that gets us that $134 million. That reduces the rate increase on taxpayers probably $50 million is the right thing to do.

Hellgren: You're confident BGE would've sued if it would've been status quo?

Mayor Scott: I am confident that we were on the brink of litigation.

Hellgren: Just to be clear, the city still owns the conduit system?

Mayor Scott: The city still owns the conduit system.

Hellgren: Do you feel this was done in the most transparent manner? What do you want to tell the people of Baltimore about that?

Mayor Scott: We had seven hours of council hearings about this. We briefed council members on this. We briefed the Board of Estimates on this and the council members is actually us going above and beyond because that's not required. As you know, the council has no authority over contracts, but we did it, because it is the right thing to do.

Mayor Scott called the BGE agreement a public-private partnership, much like the work being done to renovate the CFG Bank Arena, formerly Royal Farms Arena, in downtown Baltimore.

Mayor Scott: What we should be talking about now is how we move forward in making sure that this public-private partnership is being talked about in a different light but also that we think about how public-private partnerships have worked for the city. The residents of Baltimore should understand that this deal gets us more money than the previous contract that was done with BGE around the conduit. More importantly, in four years, will be able to assess the work that was done or not done.

The Board of Estimates will take up another vote Wednesday on the issue.

Mayor Scott said he's going through with it without objection so the process is "even more fair."

But, from his perspective, this deal is done.