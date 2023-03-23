Man killed, five injured, including teen, in West Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died and five people, including teenagers, were injured in a mass shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday, police said.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate at least one ShotSpotter alert a few minutes after midnight.

Once there, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a vehicle stopped at the location and multiple shooters exited the vehicle before firing gunshots indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

Afterward, the shooters allegedly got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said on Thursday that they do not have a description of the vehicle.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 22-year-old man are listed in stable condition.

The 24-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 15, two people were shot along the same stretch of Edmondson Avenue.

On that day, a 23-year-old man, later identified as Kwantez Henson, was shot in the head and neck while a 52-year-old man was shot in the left leg, according to authorities.

Henson died from his gunshot injuries at a local hospital in the hours following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the mass shooting on Thursday should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.