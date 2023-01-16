One dead after early morning crash in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old man from Owings Mills, Maryland was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Odenton on Monday

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the man's 2015 Honda Accord Sport left the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section. The identity of the deceased driver has been withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.