Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials discuss safety protocols for horses, jockeys ahead of The Preakness Stakes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - With safety in question ahead of the 148th running of The Preakness Stakes, veterinarians and gaming officials will discuss protocols in place to protect riders and the horses.

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, will run on Saturday at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Track.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6.

At least eight horses died within weeks at races at Churchill Downs, the home of the Derby.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.