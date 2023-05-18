Officials discuss safety protocols for horses, jockeys ahead of The Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE - With safety in question ahead of the 148th running of The Preakness Stakes, veterinarians and gaming officials will discuss protocols in place to protect riders and the horses.

The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, will run on Saturday at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Track.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6.

At least eight horses died within weeks at races at Churchill Downs, the home of the Derby.