Officers make arrest following SWAT situation in Southwest Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police officers and Harford County Police officers worked together to arrest a suspect in Southwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's SWAT team assisted with the arrest effort, which took place in the 3000 block of Harlem Avenue, police said.

The Harford County Police Department has taken the lead in the investigation, according to authorities. 



March 31, 2023

