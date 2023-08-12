Officer, two women injured in early morning collision
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer and two women were taken to local hospitals after being in a collision early Saturday, according to Baltimore City police.
Around 1:58 a.m., an officer was transporting an individual to the Court Commissioner's Office when his police vehicle was struck in the 900 block of Ensor Street.
Both the officer and the individual, a 22-year-old female, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a 38-year-old female, also suffered minor injuries.
All parties were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
