Officer, two women injured in early morning collision

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer and two women were taken to local hospitals after being in a collision early Saturday, according to Baltimore City police.

Around 1:58 a.m., an officer was transporting an individual to the Court Commissioner's Office when his police vehicle was struck in the 900 block of Ensor Street.

Both the officer and the individual, a 22-year-old female, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 38-year-old female, also suffered minor injuries.

All parties were transported to a local hospital for treatment.