Officer, two women injured in early morning collision

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City police officer and two women were taken to local hospitals after being in a collision early Saturday, according to Baltimore City police. 

Around 1:58 a.m., an officer was transporting an individual to the Court Commissioner's Office when his police vehicle was struck in the 900 block of Ensor Street. 

Both the officer and the individual, a 22-year-old female, suffered minor injuries. 

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 38-year-old female, also suffered minor injuries. 

All parties were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 2:06 PM

