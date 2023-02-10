Another officer shot as manhunt for suspect in state of crisis continues in Cockeysville

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers have pinned down and surrounded a suspect in a manhunt that started out in Cockeysville moved to Fallston.

David Emory Linthicum, 24, who allegedly shot an officer on Wednesday, shot another officer and fled in a stolen police vehicle on Thursday.

He shot the second officer multiple times and left him with serious injuries, according to authorities.

I’m now outside Shock Trauma where an injured police officer was taken tonight. Massive police presence on scene. I’m told the officer is in serious condition @wjz pic.twitter.com/LZ8Qx2VxKG — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 10, 2023

Linthicum bailed out of the stolen vehicle in the Fallston area, prompting the Harford County Sheriff's Office to ask people in the area of Route 152. Route 1, Old Joppa Road, and Milton Avenue to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity.

Amid the melee, an FBI Task Force and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.

Citizens in the area of Rt 152, Rt 1., Old Joppa Rd., and Milton Ave are asked to shelter in place. There is active police activity in the area. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 10, 2023

The pace of the pursuit changed just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. That's when Baltimore County police ordered some residents. The search for Linthicum began on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly injured the first officer.

Neighbor Nick Buscemi shared videos with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren of police searching the area around his home, including a storage shed.

"It's very unsettling," Buscemi said. "It doesn't feel like a safe neighborhood, unfortunately."

One of the videos a neighbor shared with me as police searched for David Linthicum last night. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RSBGgCQciK — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 9, 2023

Buscemi lives on Powers Avenue, which is where the incident began.

The wooded subdivision a mile from York Road provides plenty of places to hide.

"There are wells where you can hide in old abandon cars," Buscemi said.

Linthicum stands 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds.

Police updated a description of his clothing Thursday afternoon. Now, they say they believe he is wearing dark-colored shorts and a dark colored short sleeve shirt.

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION #BCoPD #UPDATE - 24-year-old David Linthicum is believed to be wearing a dark short-sleeved shirt and dark shorts. pic.twitter.com/ll97grQIz0 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 9, 2023

Sources told WJZ police were called to Linthicum's home after reports that he was suicidal. He shot a responding officer multiple times, according to authorities.

That officer has since been released from the hospital.

"He is at home recovering and is in good spirits," Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

Six schools in the area were closed out of an abundance of caution and after school and recreational activities were canceled at more than a dozen facilities in the area.

Please be advised of the following announcement from the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks re: the cancellation of activities at the following sites this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1iN0QeRQzA — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 9, 2023

Police declined to provide information on Linthicum and what weapons he may have, just calling him "armed and dangerous."

SWAT teams have been in the area throughout the day and night.

Linthicum's home has bullet holes in the windows—a sign of the chaos that unfolded and still has neighbors on edge.

"We are asking people remain inside," Stewart said. "If you don't have a reason to be outside, we are asking people remain in their home is where it is safe."

Hellgren reports police carried out evidence, including a large plastic storage bin from the home just after 4:30 on Thursday.

Police just took a large plastic bin from David Linthicum’s home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Nvmu4hAWEE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 9, 2023

About a half hour later, they ordered Hellgren and other reporters and photographers to leave the area for their safety.

Traffic backing up as police close off road in the area leading to Powers Ave @wjz pic.twitter.com/qQ4wK279zY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 9, 2023

It is the same house where an unrelated tragedy happened in 2008. It is the site where15-year-old Nicholas Browning murdered his parents and siblings. Browning remains in prison for that crime.

After the latest tragedy, neighbors hope to again get peace back in their community.

"Once I find this guy, it will be a good relief," Buscemi said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips in the case.

WANTED: 24-year –old David Emory Linthicum. He 5’7, 165 pounds, with auburn-colored hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Submita tip 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587) There is a reward of up to $2,000 in this case. pic.twitter.com/3uu2te0XOS — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) February 9, 2023