Officer shoots person in Southeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Milton Avenue, police said.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley is at the site of the shooting.

The local police union said on its social media account that it was monitoring the shooting and sending its representatives to the shooting site.

"We are not aware of any injury to officers at this time," the union said.

