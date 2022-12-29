All NYE harborfront activities besides fireworks cancelled
BALTIMORE — The previously scheduled outdoor festivities New Year's Eve celebrations have been canceled due to in climate weather, The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Thursday.
The activities included a countdown to midnight, performance from the band soul centered, and Inner Harbor Ice Rink provided by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.
The fireworks at midnight will still take place.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.