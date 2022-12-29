Watch CBS News
All NYE harborfront activities besides fireworks cancelled

BALTIMORE — The previously scheduled outdoor festivities New Year's Eve celebrations have been canceled due to in climate weather, The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announced Thursday.

The activities included a countdown to midnight, performance from the band soul centered, and Inner Harbor Ice Rink provided by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

The fireworks at midnight will still take place. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 6:49 PM

