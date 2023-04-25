Notre Dame of Maryland, Mount St. Mary's University partner in new nursing program

BALTIMORE — According to the Maryland Hospital Association, one in every four hospital nursing positions are currently vacant in the state. Notre Dame of Maryland University and Mount St. Mary's University announced a partnership on Tuesday aimed at addressing the nursing shortage in Maryland.

The presidents of both universities signed a memorandum of agreement establishing a collaborative degree program.

The partnership enables Mount St. Mary's students in the Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Pre-Nursing track, to enroll in Notre Dame's Accelerated, Second-Degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program upon graduation.

Eligible Mount St. Mary's students can complete Notre Dame's ABSN program in just 15 months. During that time, students learn key nursing concepts through coursework, and put their skills into practice using simulation labs.

The ABSN students will also have the opportunity to gain real, paid work experience as hospital technicians while still enrolled in the program, allowing them to help address the nursing shortage more quickly.

"We are also in this partnership meeting a real societal need. As we know healthcare is really challenged in our country. We need more healthcare workers, particularly nurses," said President Timothy Trainer of Mount St. Mary's University.

More information about the program is available on the Notre Dame of Maryland University website.