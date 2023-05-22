Watch CBS News
Northwest Academy of Health Sciences closed after alleged break-in, vandalism

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Northwest Academy of Health Sciences is closed Monday as police investigate a break-in and vandalism. 

Baltimore County Schools said along with the closure there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the Pikesville school.

The specifics of the vandalism were not immediately known, but police said it appears to have happened over the weekend. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

