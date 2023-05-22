Northwest Academy of Health Sciences closed after alleged break-in, vandalism
BALTIMORE -- Northwest Academy of Health Sciences is closed Monday as police investigate a break-in and vandalism.
Baltimore County Schools said along with the closure there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the Pikesville school.
The specifics of the vandalism were not immediately known, but police said it appears to have happened over the weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
