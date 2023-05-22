Suspect in custody for break-in, vandalism at Pikesville's Northwest Academy of Health Sciences

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in custody for reportedly breaking into and vandalizing a Pikesville school over the weekend.

Charges are pending, according to Baltimore County police.

Northwest Academy of Health Sciences was closed Monday as police investigated the break-in and vandalism.

Baltimore County Schools said along with the closure, there would also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.

The specifics of the vandalism were not immediately known, but police said it appears to have happened over the weekend.