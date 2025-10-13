Nor'easter slowly exits, wind and showers still impact Maryland

The nor'easter that has brought large surf, wind, and rain to the eastern seaboard will slowly ease offshore as we head into tonight and Tuesday.

Expect scattered showers Monday through early Tuesday morning before clearing skies arrive.

Nor'easter slowly departs, showery & breezy in Maryland

Cloudy, breezy, showery, and cool weather will impact Maryland all of Monday. The nor'easter to our north and east will continue to send us spokes of showers to the area, especially this afternoon.

While there will be a few sprinkles and showers this morning, the best chance of widespread showers will take place this afternoon into tonight. Rainfall totals will stay rather meager around a tenth of an inch or less.

Gusty, chilly winds will continue to be a big story throughout the day on Monday. Winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. High temperatures today will only top out in the upper 50s to near 60°.

The coastal flood threat has ended with no coastal flooding expected within the WJZ viewing area through Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off with patchy drizzle or a spotty shower. Early morning temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Tuesday afternoon skies may gradually brighten as the nor'easter pushes a bit further offshore. Highs on Tuesday will top out near 70°.

Bright, breezy, and beautiful weather returns to Maryland

High pressure will be building into the area while the nor'easter gradually pushes out-to-sea. This will allow a gusty breeze to continue through Thursday out of the north-northwest.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s. Chilly weather builds into the area Wednesday night with wind-chills by early Thursday morning in the 30s and 40s. Highs Thursday afternoon with a gusty breeze willy only reach the lower to middle 60s.

Another cold night is expected Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s and lower 40s across the entire area. After a cold start to the morning Friday, we'll see highs in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Maryland enjoys a weekend warm-up

High pressure will slide offshore this weekend. This will allow for a nice warm-up across the state. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will approach the area late Sunday or Sunday night. Ahead of the cold front, we'll see a gusty south to southwest breeze Sunday with sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.

Showers are possible late Sunday or Sunday night with the cold front. This will cool our temperatures off next Monday.