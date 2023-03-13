Nomination for Acting City Administrator gets approval by committee after last week's rejection

BALTIMORE - Acting Baltimore City Administrator Faith Leach is a step closer to the permanent role after a City Council Committee reversed its decision.

Council voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with the nomination just days after the committee moved to reject the mayor's nominee for a top city position.

Last Thursday's rejection not only drew the ire of Mayor Brandon Scott, but also Baltimore residents who support Leach's nomination.

Council members never officially explained why they rejected the nomination.

Leach said “It is my job to deliver results for the citizens of Baltimore.”



However, committee members said the mayor's office is now collaborating with the group, and key questions about the role are being answered.

"Don't want to say that we're sending a message, don't want to say that we're trying to get the mayor's attention," Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said. "But what I want to say is the council did his job, and that was ensuring that we didn't move forward with this nomination without having the appropriate information. That's important to any legislative body to ensure that we're all carrying out and ensuring that we're doing the checks and balances of the administration."

Leach's supporters also pushed back and expressed their thoughts.

"If we look up the heart of the people, we would probably see a

people of Deputy Mayor Leach," said Yolanda Pulley. "On Thursday, we asked for the

confirmation and we were dismissed with personal feelings of city council members because they wanted to embarrass the mayor at her expense."

The city administrator oversees several city agencies and makes sure officials are responding to citizens' needs in a timely fashion.

Leach will be the second person to have this role after voters approved it in 2020 election.

"I talked about it as being the chief delivery officer," Leach said. "It is my job to deliver results for the citizens of Baltimore. It is my job to ensure that the trains run on time. It is my job to ensure that potholes get fixed and that we deliver high quality city services for the citizens of Baltimore, services that they deserve."

If Leach is approved by the full council, not only will she be accountable to the people Baltimore, but also to this body.

"Ultimately, we have a counsel," Councilman Mark Conway said. "It is our job to hold you accountable. Sometimes it's going to be tough. Please know that I have the upmost respect for you, and also, it is our duty to make sure that the issues that were addressed in

that hearing."

The full city council will vote Monday afternoon.

There will also be a third vote in the coming days.

Both are expected to pass. That's when Leach will officially become the next Baltimore City Administrator.