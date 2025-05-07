Nice Wednesday across Maryland before more storms return

We have partly sunny and nice weather ahead for this Wednesday. With dry conditions, a light comfortable breeze, along with falling humidity levels, the weather will be nearly perfect to be outside.

Plan on delightful weather this evening with temperatures gradually falling into the 60s under mostly clear skies. You'll get to enjoy the sun until the 8:06 pm sunset. Overnight skies stay mostly clear and temperatures turn comfortably cool in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday you are starting the day with your sunglasses and swapping to an umbrella for the late afternoon and evening hours. Morning sunshine will give way to thickening clouds. Most areas should stay dry through 3 pm. After 3 pm the first wave of showers & storms will enter the area from west to east. Additional showers & storms will push through the area Thursday night and into the day on Friday. While it won't be raining this entire time, some of the downpours will be heavy and showers and storms will be numerous.

The same strong cold front that deliver showers & storms to the area Friday will exit Friday night. Cooler and drier air will filter into the area overnight Friday into early Saturday morning as low temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mother's Day weekend weather looks fantastic! Expect mostly sunny weather Saturday with highs in the middle 70s. Mother's Day itself looks beautiful with a comfortably cool morning in the upper 50s and an afternoon near 80°. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny. The weather across the state looks fantastic as well from the mountains in western Maryland to the beaches in Ocean City.

We enjoy one more dry day next Monday with highs in the upper 70s with thickening clouds. Our next storm system will move in Monday night into Tuesday bringing more rain and embedded thunderstorms.

The two opportunities of rain in the next 7-days should continue to help chip away at the ongoing drought situation.