Nice Tuesday weather across Maryland, storm chances late week

After some patchy early morning fog across the eastern shore and parts of Harford and Cecil counties, our weather today is in good shape. Look for a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. A stray sprinkle or shower will be possible across the eastern shore where humidity levels are a bit higher.

Two weather beauties coming to Maryland

After a refreshingly cool start to Tuesday, temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 70s by lunchtime and the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity levels are slightly higher than recent days, but still comfortable. With the east to southeast breeze off the Atlantic Ocean, a stray sprinkle or shower may form over the eastern shore today. Most communities stay dry, bright, and sunny.

With the light easterly winds continuing tonight, combined with mostly clear skies, patchy fog will form and expand across parts of the area during the overnight hours through sunrise Wednesday. Give yourself some extra travel time for the Wednesday morning commute for the patchy fog. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. and we're going to enjoy another gorgeous weather day with highs in the lower 80s.

Very high ragweed levels and moderate to high weed pollen levels will continue across Maryland until we get some rain to flush out the pollen in the air.

Summer warmth and a few storms sneak back into Maryland

After an extended stretch of below average temperatures and a fall-like feel, we're about to enter a more summery stretch of weather late week into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures and humidity levels will both be on the rise. Highs on Thursday afternoon will reach the middle 80s with moderate humidity levels. A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring clusters of showers and storms toward our area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

The storms won't be strong or severe, but they should be hefty enough to deliver some measurable rain to partof our area, especially to regions from the Baltimore Beltway . The window for storms appears to be 3 p.m. through 11 p.m. Thursday.

Friday is a warm and moderately humid day. While there could be a stray shower or two, most of the day looks rain-free and warm. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Saturday has the potential to be a hot and muggy day. Just how hot we get depends on the timing of a cold front arriving from the northwest. The later the arrival, the hotter we get. Right now, our First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a high in the middle 80s, but these temperatures may need to be adjusted upward if the storms and cold front have a slower arrival.

Either way, it appears clusters of showers and storms will cross the area late Saturday afternoon and/or Saturday evening and night.

Beautiful and comfy weather returns to Maryland Sunday

Gorgeous weather with low humidity, a fresh breeze, and below average temperatures returns to Maryland on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday with bright and blue skies.

Early morning temperatures will be chilly once again with many neighborhoods waking up to temperatures in the 40s & 50s. So a jacket in the morning with short-sleeves in the afternoon is a good bet.