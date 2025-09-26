Nice weather Friday across Maryland, showers for part of the weekend

Maryland will experience nice weather on Friday after early morning areas of patchy fog and light showers on the Eastern Shore make way for pockets of sunshine

A complex and possibly unsettled weather pattern is setting up for Saturday afternoon into early parts of next week.

Fantastic weather Friday

Skies are partially clearing behind the cold front that crossed the area Thursday night into early Friday morning. Slightly drier air will allow for a pleasant mixture of clouds and sunshine. Today has more of a summery feel with highs in the lower 80s.

The cold front that's to our south will slowly lift back to the north as a warm front later tonight into Saturday. This will bring an increase in clouds this evening and overnight. The forecast this evening looks cloudy, but the weather will remain dry for any Friday evening football and/or plans.

Wet weather possible this weekend

Saturday morning should start mainly dry across central and northern Maryland. Look for cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. An east to northeasterly wind Saturday will keep us cool and gray.

Rain to our south will approach central and northern Maryland by midday Saturday into Saturday afternoon. Look for a damp Saturday afternoon and evening across much of the area. The intensity of the rain looks light to moderate, with locally heavier pockets of rain occurring in southern Maryland and across the eastern shore. With the cool breeze. clouds, and occasional rain, high temperatures in Saturday won't be any warmer than the mid-70s.

Rain will continue into Saturday evening and possibly Saturday night.

Sunday's forecast is a bit more uncertain. Right now the boundary that brought the rain to the area Saturday may sink southward again. This would allow us to dry out Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. With less rain and some possible breaks in the clouds, Sunday's temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

Tracking the tropics, indirect impacts possible here in Maryland

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is tracking two systems in the tropics. Hurricane Humberto and what will be "Imelda". The way these two storms interact with each other, along with a stalled frontal boundary to our south, will determine how much or little rain we receive here in Maryland.

Here's what we know-- direct impacts from either tropical system are highly unlikely in Maryland. There are two main scenarios that we are tracking at this moment that may bring some indirect impacts. "Imelda" makes landfall in the southeastern United States and we are on the northern fringe of the storm. The stalled frontal boundary interacts with "Imelda" and brings us periods of rain Monday and/or Tuesday.

The other scenario is "Imelda" curves out to sea around the outer fringe of Humberto. This would bring little to no rain across Maryland.

Either way, with high pressure to our north and "Imelda" somewhere to our south, strong easterly winds will cause beach erosion and possible coastal flooding at the beaches.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as clarity increases this weekend into early next week. The scenarios right now range from little to no rain to a significant soaking of rain from the interaction of Imelda and the frontal boundary.

Crisp, cool weather returns next week

A powerful Canadian cold front with high pressure behind it will bring some of the coolest weather of the season by the middle of next week. This will bring clear skies and cool weather.

High temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the lower 70s. Wednesday looks crisp and cool with sunshine and highs only in the middle to upper 60s.