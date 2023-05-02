New report estimates time, money lost while stuck in Maryland traffic

BALTIMORE - A new report from a National Transportation Research non-profit shows just how much money and gas drivers are losing from sitting in traffic.

That congestion is pretty pricey on a yearly basis.

The reports show between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Maryland loses $5.8 billion dollars a year which totals out to almost $2,500.



"So when you look at the $5.8 billion cost in the state you get some sense of the impact of making those improvements in terms of reliability," said Rocky Moretti, from TRIP.

And that's just scratching the surface in the cost to drivers sitting in traffic congestion.

A new "Keep Maryland Mobile" report shows some of Maryland's most congested areas.

They include I-695 outer loop at Cromwell Bridge Road, the I-695 inner loop from Stevenson Road to I-83, as well as the inner loop from I-95 to Route 40.

I-895 at the Harbor Tunnel is also a problem we know all too well. The report also highlights intersections like Reisterstown Road between McDonough Road and Owings Mills Boulevard.

"Well, I think no one appreciates traffic because I think it becomes an unproductive time, except because now that we have communications, we can do certain things but it's usually unproductive," driver Ralph said.

You can think of a few choice words while sitting in traffic when you think about prices at the pump.

This report also shows that each year from sitting in traffic congestion, Maryland drivers waste anywhere from 22 to 39 gallons of gas and lose between 59 to 99 hours during the stop and go.

But how come?

"Ahh the construction is crazy, a lot of it has to do with," driver Joe Dispoto said. "My wife said I can't believe they're doing all this construction. I said, 'well I think it's to make money.'"

Well, that is partially right.

It's a race to improve Maryland roadways to ease all of this congestion.

Thanks to President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021, over the next few years, Maryland will utilize $4.6 billion to ease congestion and improve roads which is vital to our economy.

Some suggestions include more HOV lanes and better signals for traffic flow.

But what about other solutions?

"Until we get some more public transportation that people will rely on and is reliable, I think it's going to stay this way and get worst," Dispoto said.

The "Keep Maryland Mobile" report says Maryland is making progress to ease the burden on drivers as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.

It also shows our state has the heaviest traveled urban roadways in the united States with the second longest average commute time in the country.