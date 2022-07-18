Naval Academy confirms death of midshipman on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Naval Academy has not yet released the identity of a midshipman who they say died on Sunday.

A press release confirmed that foul play is not suspected in the death.

"The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman's family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center," according to the press release.

