NAACP demand Baltimore mayor to halt BGE conduit deal based on 'discriminatory practices'

BALTIMORE -- NAACP members are leading the protest of a deal with BGE that was backed by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

They are demanding Scott stop the BGE conduit agreement that they say is "based on a history of discriminatory practices."

Happening now: NAACP members are demanding the Mayor halt the BGE conduit agreement based on a history of discriminatory practices @wjz pic.twitter.com/VCihms7ao5 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 23, 2023

That deal—which has Baltimore City leaders feuding—would give BGE management control over a system of hundreds of miles of underground cables.

On Feb. 15, Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry and City Council President Nick Mosby boycotted a meeting before Baltimore City's spending board in protest.

That deal would give BGE power over more than 700 miles of underground cables that control electricity, phones and other key utilities. BGE would maintain the system and pay the city $138.5 million over the next four years.

Scott defended his actions, saying it frees the city of costly maintenance responsibilities.

"This is a win for the city of Baltimore," Scott said. "Anyone saying anything else either doesn't understand it or doesn't want to understand it."

Scott's office said in a statement that the historic deal "results in millions of dollars of additional investment into the conduit while also ensuring the City retains 100 percent ownership over every inch of the conduit system."

"Over the next four years, BGE will undertake $134 million in capital improvements and will pay $1.5 million annually in maintenance fees," the statement said. "The City will collect $6.5 million more than what was collected under the previous agreement in 2016, and will still be able to perform its own capital improvements, maintenance, while charging others for use of the conduit."

The fight has placed other business on hold, including required city approval of a $6 million settlement with the family of Elbert Davis, Sr.

Davis was killed in 2010 when a car slammed into him after being chased by members of the disgraced police Gun attack Task Force who later planted drugs on the driver.