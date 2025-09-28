Multiple people shot at Latter Day Saints Church in Michigan

Multiple people have been shot at Latter Day Saints Church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan Sunday morning.

There are multiple victims and according to police the church is also on fire. The shooter is down and there is no active threat to the public. Police are urging citizens to avoid the area.

For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department will provide more updates and information on the situation.