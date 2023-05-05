Multiple people shot in parking lot of Annapolis hotel, police say

BALTIMORE — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel near an Annapolis shopping center.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Somerville Road Friday just after 2 p.m.

Anne Arundel County officers were called to a hotel on Somerville Road to investigate a report of a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis said.

The officers learned that a male suspect shot a male, a female, and then himself in the parking lot of the hotel. The female and the male shooter died at the site of the shooting, Davis said.

The other male was able to drive away and call for help, But he died of his injuries, too, she said.

There is no threat to the public following the shooting, Davis said.

The next of kin of the victims have not yet learned of the deaths.

#MultipleVictimShooting 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis. PIO en route, media staging will be in the Truist Bank parking lot 2360 Solomons Island Road. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 5, 2023

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad urged people who notice signs of distress among loved ones to contact the county's police department, which has crisis intervention teams. Team members can assist anyone at any time of the day, she said.

Anyone who needs assistance can call 410-768-5522, she said.

This story is still developing and will be updated.