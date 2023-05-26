Five people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were injured by gunfire at the intersection of Eutaw and Saratoga Street on Friday, Baltimore Police said.

BPD is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims near the intersection of Eutaw & Saratoga Streets. Media staging area will be located in the 300 block of Saratoga Street. pic.twitter.com/zh4YFeSiXD — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 26, 2023

The intersection is located near the newly renovated Lexington Market.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers were at a nearby stoplight changing shifts.

Police said the suspect, who was among a group of individuals, allegedly began arguing with another person in the group.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm and allegedly began shooting at another man whom police believe to be the only intended target. Despite this, five men were injured as a result of the gunfire.

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital by local medics, and one was able to transport himself.

All the victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.