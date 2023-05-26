Watch CBS News
Local News

Five people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Five people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Baltimore
Five people hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Baltimore 02:08

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were injured by gunfire at the intersection of Eutaw and Saratoga Street on Friday, Baltimore Police said. 

The intersection is located near the newly renovated Lexington Market

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers were at a nearby stoplight changing shifts.

Police said the suspect, who was among a group of individuals, allegedly began arguing with another person in the group.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm and allegedly began shooting at another man whom police believe to be the only intended target.  Despite this, five men were injured as a result of the gunfire.  

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital by local medics, and one was able to transport himself. 

All the victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.