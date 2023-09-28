MTA releases maps of proposed Red Line alternatives

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration released maps of proposed alternatives for the development of the Red Line, a major east-west transit route through Baltimore City.

The new maps are available on the project website at redlinemaryland.com, and illustrate options for mode – light rail or bus rapid transit – as well as alignment, extent of tunneling and potential station locations for each preliminary alternative.

"The Red Line is a major priority for our team and a critical project for the Baltimore region," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "The maps of the preliminary alternatives and other information will help stakeholders come to our November open houses fully prepared with questions and comments to keep the Red Line project moving forward."

The next round of open house meetings will be in November.

In addition to discussing the preliminary alternative maps with attendees, the project team will present the analysis results including projected costs, ridership and time to implement. A survey on the proposed alternatives will be available online and at the open house meetings.

The open house schedule follows, and is posted on the project website:

Thursday, November 2, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207

– Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, MD 21207 Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – University of Maryland, Baltimore, SMC Campus Center, 621 W. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21201

– University of Maryland, Baltimore, SMC Campus Center, 621 W. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21201 Wednesday, November 8, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Greektown Square and Event Center, 700 Quail St., Baltimore, MD 21224

– Greektown Square and Event Center, 700 Quail St., Baltimore, MD 21224 Thursday, November 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Edmondson Westside High School, 501 N. Athol Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229

The public is strongly encouraged to participate in the open house meetings. The Maryland Transit Administration is committed to a collaborative approach to developing the Red Line, reinforcing the agency's commitment to building a transportation system that addresses the needs and aspirations of Baltimore's diverse communities.

To learn more about the Red Line, visit redlinemaryland.com. Stay connected to the project and other Red Line advocates by following @redlinemaryland on Facebook and Twitter.