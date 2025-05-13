More waves of rain and storms across Maryland through Saturday

Expect widespread steady rain Tuesday across Maryland. The rain may taper off to scattered showers for a few hours this afternoon. Additional scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms become likely later this evening through Saturday.

Widespread, steady to locally heavy pockets of rain have been common on this Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain bands will continue to stay to our south and west where the flood potential is higher and flood watches have been issued from Washington D.C. up into western Maryland. In these areas, a widespread 2 to 4" of rain is likely.

Our rainfall amounts today will top out between 0.75" and 1.50". Some of this rain has already fallen this morning, with additional showers this afternoon and possible thunderstorms this evening. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers will be around Wednesday morning for the commute. These showers won't be as widespread or heavy as the rain this morning. Still plan on having an umbrella. A break in the rain is likely mid to late morning through late afternoon. Scattered drenching thunderstorms will develop to our south and west late Wednesday afternoon and move toward us Wednesday evening. Any of these storms could have drenching downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Thursday has a similar weather setup with scattered showers and storms. Tropical humidity will make the upper 70s feel like the lower 80s. While Thursday isn't a washout, a pop-up shower or gusty thunderstorm is possible at any time. The greatest chance will take place during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Friday looks partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible later in the day or at night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds. There is still some uncertainty about how widespread these storms will be, so please check back for updates.

A cold front will cross the area, bringing isolated to widely scattered storms with it. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and downpours. The greatest chance appears to take place in the afternoon hours. Not every neighborhood will get these storms as they will form in clusters. For the Preakness, most of the storms should be to our east by the start of the race. Temperatures at 7 PM look to be near 80°.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with lower humidity, comfortable warmth, and sunshine. Highs top out in the lower 80s.