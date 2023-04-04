More than two dozen homes told to evacuate because of large brush fire at Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills

More than two dozen homes told to evacuate because of large brush fire at Soldiers Delight Park in O

More than two dozen homes told to evacuate because of large brush fire at Soldiers Delight Park in O

More than two dozen homes told to evacuate because of large brush fire at Soldiers Delight Park in O

BALTIMORE -- Homeowners in more than two dozen homes were told to evacuate because of a large brush fire that continues to "spread rapidly" at Soldiers Delight Park in the Owings Mills and Reisterstown areas of Baltimore County, firefighters said Tuesday afternoon.

By Tuesday evening, firefighters had contained roughly 60% to 70% of the fire.

OWINGS MILLS 56-14 **8TH** ALARM LARGE WOODS FIRE - 5100 DEER PARK RD. VOLUNTEER ALL CALL. SOME HOMES MAY NEED TO BE EVACUATED. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/8ezlbnPQ8b — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) April 4, 2023

Baltimore County Fire Lieutenant Travis Francis said evacuees of at least 29 homes are directed to Franklin High School on Reisterstown Road.

Per @BaltCoEmergency fire in 5100 blk Deer Park Rd., 21117, #SoldiersDelight area, continues to spread rapidly. Avoid the area. EA pic.twitter.com/zE8Zpi4akc — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 4, 2023

The eight-alarm fire started around 3 p.m. in the area of Deer Park Road and Wards Chapel Road.

Francis said more than 200 firefighters are helping to battle the fire, which has not been fully contained.

The Maryland National Guard was deployed to drop water on the fire.

Per @BaltCoEmergency fire in 5100 blk Deer Park Rd., 21117, #SoldiersDelight area, continues to spread rapidly. Avoid the area. EA pic.twitter.com/zE8Zpi4akc — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 4, 2023

Francis said the dry conditions and wind have spurred the spread of the wildfire.

"With dry conditions, that will play a role. It is a very wooded area where it started," Francis said. "There were reports that there were flames 150 to 300 feet in the air at some times along high-tension powerlines."

Just got to the scene of a brush fire in Owings Mills. The smoke looks a lot less thick than it did about 10 minutes ago. Any minute now, the Fire Chief is going to be speaking to us about the fire. @wjz pic.twitter.com/xqHehsY4XI — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) April 4, 2023

Francis also said there are no hydrants in the area, so crews have to shuttle water in trucks and deliver it to the site of the fire.

"This is a rural area in Baltimore County which means it doesn't have fire hydrants so we have to draft water in on our trucks and deploy our hoses to put the fire out while our crews are hiking trails trying to get to the fire," Francis said.

No injuries were reported, and currently, no homes have been in the path of the fire. One shed was burned by the fire.

"Quite a few acres have burned," Francis said. "Our local jurisdictions are helping by transferring unites to help us with the fire."

By Tuesday night, officials still had not determined the extend of the fire damage, noting that it was difficult to gauge the amount of acres it had burned due to the speed at which it was traveling.

Officials have closed the following roads: Deer Park and Dolfield roads; Deer Park and Wards Chapel roads and Deer Park Road and Berrymans Lane.