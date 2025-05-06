More scattered afternoon storms across Maryland Tuesday

Today starts dry with a mix of sun and clouds along with warmer temperatures. Scattered storms will arrive later this afternoon and they are forecast to impact mostly northern Maryland.

After a muggy morning with patchy fog, clouds are giving way to breaks of sunshine. We'll see partly sunny weather throughout the day with highs climbing into the middle to upper 70s.

More scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms will form this afternoon across western Maryland and then move east toward us mid-afternoon through early evening. The best chance for one of these gusty thunderstorms will be north of Interstate 70 across central and northern areas of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil counties. Any storm in these areas could deliver brief, drenching downpours, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. The timing of the storms in these areas looks to be between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Another disturbance will push through during the overnight hours bringing additional sprinkles and showers across the entire area. We are expecting another mild and muggy night with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is trending to be the driest day of the workweek with partly to mostly sunny weather with highs near 80°. There is a very slim chance of a sprinkle or shower, but most places stay completely dry.

A strong cold front will approach Thursday. Ahead of it, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the day to our west and move in Thursday evening with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

The cold front will lag across the area on Friday, so additional showers are possible. Drier air will arrive later in the day ending the showers and will help clear out the skies.

Mother's Day Weekend is looking fabulous with plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak cold front will dissipate across the area on Mother's Day, so there is a slight chance of a brief sprinkle or shower, but most of the day is looking nice with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs near 80°. Mother's Day Weekend all across the state is looking nice, so go ahead and make your outdoor plans.