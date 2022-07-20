Moore, Cox hold leads in governor's race; CBS News calls race for Cox

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.

As of 10:35 p.m., Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by 11 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 17 points.

No other candidate has reached double digits in the early going.

On the Republic side, the Donald Trump-backed Cox leads Gov. Larry Hogan's former labor and commerce secretary Kelly Schulz, 56% to 40%.

Just after 11 p.m., the Associated Press projected Cox as the winner.

Earlier in the evening, Schulz told supporters it's not over yet.

The crowd erupting in cheers as Kelly Schulz spoke to those at her watch party. She says thank you to the supporters, and says it is not over yet - there are still a large portion of ballots that need to be counted @wjz pic.twitter.com/Bq236VSSyL — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 20, 2022

Cox introduced a resolution in February to impeach Hogan, accusing him of "malfeasance in office."

He also accused the governor of violating the rights of residents by issuing orders that were "restrictive and protracted" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, dismissed the delegate as "a QAnon conspiracy theorist."

The Associated Press reported earlier this week the race represented a fight for the future of the Republican party, with Hogan, a frequent Trump critic, tapping a successor in a race against a candidate supported by the former president.

Cox has said President Joe Biden's victory shouldn't have been certified and called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor," per the report.

Early votes from about 115,000 Democrats and 50,000 Republicans have been counted thus far, and the state board of elections has reported tallies from about 60% of precincts.

Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 17, state elections officials reported receiving 190,955 mail-in ballots.