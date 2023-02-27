Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns for your Monday

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- After a pleasant weekend the rain will return for your Monday. It will be a dry morning with temperatures reaching an above average high of 50 degrees. 

Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking wet weather arriving this afternoon due to a warm front that continue through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The rain will clear tomorrow with highs in the mid 50's. Those temperatures will remain through mid-week, then we see the thermometer rise to the mid 60's on Thursday bringing our next chance of rain.

We can start to relax a bit from the Winter vibe, but Winter is not over yet. March LOOMS on the horizon.

Stay with WJZ's First Alert Weather Team for your updated forecast.

wjz-7-day.png

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

