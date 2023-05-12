Mom's are MVP's too: Baltimore's athletes express gratitude ahead of Mother's Day

BALTIMORE — As the Orioles prepare to face the Pirates in a special Mother's Day game at Camden Yards, prominent Baltimore athletes express appreciation for the maternal figures in their lives who have significantly influenced their careers.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano spoke with several athletes who acknowledged the often unsung roles their mothers have played.

While fathers are usually credited with athletic guidance and mentorship, the mothers, according to these athletes, have been equally crucial in their journey.

Adley Rutschman, Orioles catcher, whose destiny for big-league baseball was apparent from as early as 8 years old, recognizes the unwavering support and guidance he received from both his parents.

His father, Randy, has been a long-time coach, while his mother, Carol, has been his guiding light and biggest fan. "I don't know if there are enough words that can describe my parents... Be like my mom and dad," Rutschman said.

Similarly, Jackson Holliday, an Orioles minor leaguer, and a top overall draft pick just like Rutschman, applauds his mother's influence as he embarks on his professional career.

His father, Matt, enjoyed a 15-year major league career, but it's his mother who stands out in his journey. "My mom is very important in my life, and we're best friends, so I miss her... When my dad was gone... She's pretty awesome," Holiday said.

Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson also shares a unique bond with his mother that extends beyond familial ties. Serving as her son's agent and manager, his mother's influence was notably recognized after he signed his record-breaking contract.